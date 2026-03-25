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JD Vance: A Steadfast Force in National Security Discussions

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has consistently participated in national security discussions about Iran during the Trump administration, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. She refutes any claims suggesting otherwise, emphasizing Vance's unwavering support alongside the president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:46 IST
JD Vance: A Steadfast Force in National Security Discussions
JD Vance
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has played a central role in national security discussions concerning Iran throughout the Trump administration, a commitment highlighted by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters, Leavitt underlined Vance's steadfast involvement, stating that he has been by President Trump's side at every critical juncture.

She dismissed reports suggesting a lack of participation by Vance as utterly untrue, reinforcing his key role in shaping national security policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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