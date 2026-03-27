Drone Drops Heroin: Border Bust in Sriganganagar

Authorities in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district have successfully intercepted a massive narcotics operation, seizing approximately 10 kg of heroin strategically delivered by drone from across the India-Pakistan border.

The consignment, valued at an estimated Rs 50 crore, was discovered near village 2 KND on Thursday, according to officials from the area.

An intelligence-led joint search operation by police and Border Security Force (BSF) resulted in the arrests of five individuals, believed to be part of an interstate drug trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)