Diplomatic Tension: Japan's Apology Insufficient in Embassy Incident
Japan's expression of 'regret' over a break-in at the Chinese embassy by a Japanese military officer has been deemed insufficient by Chinese officials. The incident adds tension to already strained Sino-Japanese relations. China urges Japan to conduct a thorough investigation and provide a detailed explanation.
Japan has expressed 'regret' after a knife-wielding Japanese military officer broke into the Chinese embassy in Tokyo. However, the Chinese government finds this response inadequate, stating that Japan has not shared any further details about the incident.
Minoru Kihara, Japan's chief government spokesperson, labeled the occurrence as 'regrettable' and assured preventive measures would follow. Yet, the lack of substantial action exacerbates existing tensions between Japan and China, especially after recent comments by Japan's Prime Minister regarding Taiwan.
China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian pressed Japan for a thorough investigation and a responsible explanation, warning that current diplomatic efforts are 'far from sufficient' to restore trust between the nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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Diplomatic Tensions Surge: Knife-Wielding Incident at Chinese Embassy in Tokyo