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Entertainment Buzz: Netflix Pricing, Legal Battles, and Global Accolades

The entertainment world is buzzing with Netflix's U.S. price hikes, a legal case involving Rihanna, Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio domination, Bill Maher's comedy award, and Colbert's new film project. Contributing to this swirl are financial fraud allegations against Ursula Andress and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of Cox Communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:25 IST
Entertainment Buzz: Netflix Pricing, Legal Battles, and Global Accolades
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Netflix has raised its subscription prices for all plans in the U.S. The ad-supported tier now costs $8.99 monthly, up from $7.99, while the standard plan increased by $2 to $19.99 as the company diversifies its content offerings into video podcasts and live sports.

Legal drama ensues as a Florida woman pleads not guilty to charges stemming from an attempted attack on singer Rihanna's Los Angeles home. Ivana Lisette Ortiz faces serious charges, including attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Taylor Swift triumphs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with seven wins, highlighting her success as artist of the year. Meanwhile, Bill Maher earns the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, reflecting his long-standing influence in political comedy.

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