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Gaza's Future: Disarmament Plan Sparks Debate Amidst Ceasefire

A disarmament plan for Gaza presented by U.S. President Trump's Board of Peace sets an eight-month timeline for Hamas to lay down arms. While aimed at securing a ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal, the plan has sparked controversy among Palestinian factions for prioritizing disarmament over reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:47 IST
Gaza's Future: Disarmament Plan Sparks Debate Amidst Ceasefire

A comprehensive disarmament plan unveiled by U.S. President Donald Trump's Board of Peace proposes a staged disarmament of Gaza, starting with a U.S.-backed committee taking control. The scheme includes a complete disarming of Hamas and concludes with the full withdrawal of Israeli forces upon verification of disarmament.

The plan, which comprises a detailed timeline and the involvement of international security forces, aims to solidify an October ceasefire that followed two years of intense conflict. It has, however, met with criticism from Palestinian factions like Islamic Jihad for sidelining reconstruction efforts in favor of weapons removal.

Despite public rejections of disarmament by Hamas, private discussions suggest willingness if tied to Palestinian statehood. The complex five-stage process involves Hamas surrendering heavy arms and allowing tunnel destruction, followed by gradual Israeli withdrawal and extensive reconstruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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