Ticket Tug-of-War: Karnataka MLAs & IPL Privileges Clash

Karnataka's political corridors are abuzz with a contentious discussion over IPL ticket distribution at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has secured two tickets per MLA for the IPL match on March 28, in response to requests from legislators.

This decision came after Speaker U T Khader directed the government to accommodate the lawmakers, who raised concerns over inadequate seating arrangements. Shivakumar, after meeting with KSCA officials and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, emphasized the need to cater to the MLAs' roles within the governance system.

Criticism erupted from BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who lambasted what he described as a VIP mindset, arguing elected representatives should not receive privileges unavailable to ordinary citizens. Nonetheless, some legislators maintain the request isn't about personal gain but supporting cricket enthusiasts in their constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)