Canada and Mercosur: Paving the Way to a Historic Free-Trade Agreement

Canada and the Mercosur bloc, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, are moving towards a groundbreaking free-trade agreement. Sources indicate the agreement might be signed by the end of the year, as negotiations intensify, suggesting possible finalization by 2026.

This potential deal is seen as a strategic move by Canada to diversify trade, mainly due to uncertainties stemming from tariffs imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump. For Mercosur, known for its exports of beef, soy, and minerals, a partnership with Canada would mean a broader reach into developed markets and a boost in investment, particularly in mining.

Both Canadian and Mercosur officials are actively pursuing discussions. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to Brazil, though not expected to culminate in an immediate announcement, could signify a critical moment in advancing the agreement. The global trade community is closely watching this development after Mercosur's recent deal with the European Union, highlighting the bloc's renewed trade momentum.