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Delhi's Transparency Crisis: RTI Violations Unveiled

The Delhi government has been accused of 'persistent and systematic violations' of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A letter from the Administrative Reforms Department urges compliance with transparency norms. Policy scholar Paras Tyagi highlights the failure to provide consistent information, prompting numerous PILs and concerns about outdated public records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:00 IST
Delhi's Transparency Crisis: RTI Violations Unveiled
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The Delhi government is under scrutiny for 'persistent and systematic violations' of the Right to Information Act, 2005, as revealed by a recent directive from its Administrative Reforms Department. The departments have been called to improve transparency and align with the law's mandates.

The decision follows a representation submitted by policy scholar Paras Tyagi from the Centre for Youth, Culture, Law and Environment (CYCLE). Tyagi pointed out non-compliance among departments, particularly in providing accurate and updated information on public platforms.

This call to action highlights the importance of adhering to Section 4 of the RTI Act, which requires proactive disclosure of information to reduce reliance on individual RTI applications. The directive was underscored by repeated incidents where conflicting data was provided across different departments.

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