Controversial Godman Faces Avalanche of Accusations
The Special Investigation Team in Maharashtra has received over 50 reports of alleged crimes by godman Ashok Kharat in five days, including rape and extortion. Kharat, arrested in March, is under investigation after multiple complaints. Authorities have suspended his arms licence due to the ongoing allegations.
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The Maharashtra Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been inundated with over 50 calls in five days, all providing information about crimes allegedly committed by Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman accused of rape and other offenses.
This surge in communication follows the state's release of contact numbers for citizens to report incidents linked to Kharat. The godman, arrested in March after being accused of raping a 35-year-old woman over three years, faces numerous complaints of sexual assault, extortion, and more. To date, police have registered eight FIRs against him.
In recent developments, the Nashik district administration suspended Kharat's arms licence, considering the potential risk posed by outstanding cases against him. The SIT emphasizes safeguarding informants' confidentiality while intensifying the investigation, including a forensic search of Kharat's office.
(With inputs from agencies.)