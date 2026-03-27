Controversial Godman Faces Avalanche of Accusations

The Maharashtra Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been inundated with over 50 calls in five days, all providing information about crimes allegedly committed by Ashok Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman accused of rape and other offenses.

This surge in communication follows the state's release of contact numbers for citizens to report incidents linked to Kharat. The godman, arrested in March after being accused of raping a 35-year-old woman over three years, faces numerous complaints of sexual assault, extortion, and more. To date, police have registered eight FIRs against him.

In recent developments, the Nashik district administration suspended Kharat's arms licence, considering the potential risk posed by outstanding cases against him. The SIT emphasizes safeguarding informants' confidentiality while intensifying the investigation, including a forensic search of Kharat's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)