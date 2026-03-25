Sula Vineyards Expands with Chandon Estate Acquisition in Nashik

Sula Vineyards, a major player in Indian wine tourism, announced the acquisition of Chandon's Dindori estate in Nashik for Rs 20 crore. The move aims to enhance Sula's wine tourism offerings by adding the 19-acre facility to its portfolio.

The facility, once operational under Sula's branding, will no longer produce wines under the Chandon label, marking a significant shift in the Indian wine production landscape. Sula plans to use this acquisition to bolster its presence in the renowned wine-growing region of Dindori.

The deal, to be completed through Artisan Spirits (ASPL), anticipates regulatory approval by FY27. Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO of Sula, expressed confidence that this expansion will lead the next phase of their tourism business's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)