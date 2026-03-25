Left Menu

Sula Vineyards Expands with Chandon Estate Acquisition in Nashik

Sula Vineyards has acquired Chandon's wine production facility in Dindori, Nashik, for Rs 20 crore, enhancing its wine tourism capabilities. The 19-acre estate will transition production under Sula's portfolio, promising a boost to their growth strategy. The deal will finalize pending regulatory approvals by FY27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:17 IST
Sula Vineyards Expands with Chandon Estate Acquisition in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

Sula Vineyards, a major player in Indian wine tourism, announced the acquisition of Chandon's Dindori estate in Nashik for Rs 20 crore. The move aims to enhance Sula's wine tourism offerings by adding the 19-acre facility to its portfolio.

The facility, once operational under Sula's branding, will no longer produce wines under the Chandon label, marking a significant shift in the Indian wine production landscape. Sula plans to use this acquisition to bolster its presence in the renowned wine-growing region of Dindori.

The deal, to be completed through Artisan Spirits (ASPL), anticipates regulatory approval by FY27. Rajeev Samant, founder and CEO of Sula, expressed confidence that this expansion will lead the next phase of their tourism business's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026