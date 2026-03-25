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Nashik and Malegaon Honor Ram Navami with Slaughterhouse Closures

In Maharashtra, Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations have mandated the closure of slaughterhouses on Ram Navami to maintain peace. Legal action is promised against violators, highlighting similar closures for other religious observances throughout the year in Malegaon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:03 IST
Nashik and Malegaon Honor Ram Navami with Slaughterhouse Closures
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Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations have issued an order to close slaughterhouses on Thursday, in observance of Ram Navami in Maharashtra. The civic authorities have warned of legal action against anyone defying the directive.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation confirmed in a Wednesday statement that all slaughterhouses within its jurisdiction will cease operations on March 26. This directive aims to prohibit the slaughter of animals in honor of Shri Ram Navami festivities.

Similarly, the Malegaon Municipal Corporation, which also falls within Nashik district, has mandated the closure of all slaughterhouses, alongside meat-selling shops and hotels, from 5 am to midnight on Thursday. The move is intended to foster communal harmony and maintain public peace. Additionally, Malegaon will observe 12 'no slaughter' days this year, including Mahavir Jayanti on March 31 and Buddha Purnima on May 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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