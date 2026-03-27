China's Counter-Probes: A New Chapter in US-China Trade Relations
China's commerce ministry has launched counter-probes into US practices impeding Chinese product flow. This action responds to US measures and aims to safeguard China's interests in global supply chains and green trade. The outcome could reshape trade dynamics between the two powerhouse economies.
China's commerce ministry has initiated two counter-investigations into United States practices that inhibit the flow of Chinese goods into the US, the ministry announced on Friday. This decision comes as a response, rather than an immediate retaliation, to US measures unveiled earlier in the month.
President Trump's anticipated visit to Beijing in mid-May marks an effort by Washington to reset Asia-Pacific relations. The Chinese probes, which are deemed reciprocal to recent U.S. Section 301 investigations, focus on practices affecting global supply chains and trade in green products, potentially impacting Chinese businesses if US restrictions persist.
The investigations are seen as a strategic move, prompted by US investigations into industrial capacity and forced labor. China's discussions with US representatives in Paris and at the WTO meeting in Cameroon underscore its concern, yet Beijing remains open to enhancing economic relations despite ongoing trade tensions.
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