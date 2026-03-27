Land Fraud Scandal: Al Falah Chairman Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah Group, in connection with a new money laundering case. This investigation pertains to the alleged fraudulent acquisition of land in Delhi worth Rs 45 crore.

Siddiqui was initially apprehended in November 2025 over separate charges involving educational fraud. His Faridabad-based university was scrutinized following a 'white-collar' terror probe linked to a November 2025 explosion at Red Fort.

Officials accuse Siddiqui of colluding with individuals to forge documents for the land acquisition. Investigations continue as authorities aim to trace the complete money trail and additional beneficiaries.