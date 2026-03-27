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Calls for Transparency in U.S. Investigation of Iran School Strike

The U.N. rights chief has urged the U.S. to complete its investigation into a fatal strike on an Iranian primary school during U.S.-Israeli attacks. The findings should be made public to ensure justice, Volker Turk stated at a U.N. debate initiated by Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:57 IST
Calls for Transparency in U.S. Investigation of Iran School Strike
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The U.N. rights chief is pressing the United States to swiftly conclude and disclose the investigation into a deadly strike on an Iranian primary school. The incident occurred at the start of U.S.-Israeli attacks last month.

In an urgent debate initiated by Iran, Volker Turk addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. He emphasized the importance of concluding the investigation and making its findings public.

"There must be justice for the terrible harm done," Turk insisted, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in addressing the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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