Calls for Transparency in U.S. Investigation of Iran School Strike

The U.N. rights chief is pressing the United States to swiftly conclude and disclose the investigation into a deadly strike on an Iranian primary school. The incident occurred at the start of U.S.-Israeli attacks last month.

In an urgent debate initiated by Iran, Volker Turk addressed the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. He emphasized the importance of concluding the investigation and making its findings public.

"There must be justice for the terrible harm done," Turk insisted, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in addressing the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)