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Trade Unions Declare April 1, 2026, as Black Day Against Labour Codes

On April 1, 2026, central trade unions in India plan to observe Black Day to protest against four labour codes implemented by the Indian government. The unions criticize the codes as anti-worker and allege a lack of consultation. They urge support from society to uphold workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:00 IST
Trade Unions Declare April 1, 2026, as Black Day Against Labour Codes
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A coalition of central trade unions has called for April 1, 2026, to be marked as Black Day in protest against four labour codes enacted by the Indian government. The codes were implemented on November 21, 2025, aiming to replace existing labour laws with new regulations on wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety.

The unions, including major federations like AITUC, HMS, and CITU, argue that these codes are anti-worker and favor employers under the guise of 'labour reforms' aimed at enhancing the 'Ease of Doing Business'. They accuse the government of bypassing consultations with trade unions during the drafting process, violating international labour standards.

The unions are mobilizing workers across the country to observe the day with demonstrations, wearing black badges, and engaging in protest activities. They seek to protect the right to organize and bargain collectively, urging support from all societal sections to preserve their legal entitlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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