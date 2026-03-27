Youthful Feud Turns Fatal: Tragedy Strikes in Northeast Delhi
In northeast Delhi, four juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly murdering 17-year-old Zaid, informed police this Friday. The body was found Wednesday in a local park. Investigations led to confessions revealing an ongoing enmity. Two knives implicated in the crime were recovered as police continue to investigate.
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In a tragic incident in northeast Delhi, police have arrested four juveniles accused of murdering a 17-year-old named Zaid. The body was discovered on Wednesday at a DDA park near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.
The crime scene underwent forensic examination, and a postmortem was conducted on the victim. An investigation was promptly initiated following the registration of a case.
Through extensive probing, authorities tracked various leads that pointed to the involvement of four juveniles, aged between 15 and 17. During interrogation, the juveniles admitted to the crime, citing an old enmity as the motive. Two knives, used in the murder, were recovered at their instance, and further investigations are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)