India's Energy Resilience Amidst Global Uncertainties

Despite global disruptions in energy supplies caused by the conflict in West Asia, India has reassured its citizens of adequate petrol, diesel, and LPG stocks with no imminent threat of shortage or lockdown, as clarified by Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The government has dispelled rumors that led to panic buying, emphasizing a two-month stock cover of petrol and diesel, coupled with a full month's LPG supply from diversified imports. India remains resilient, sourcing additional crude from West Africa, Latin America, and the US, while alternative LNG and LPG supplies are secured from Australia and Russia.

With strategic measures such as cutting excise on domestic fuel and boosting local LPG production, the government is actively ensuring stability. Citizens are urged to trust official communications and consider alternative fuels like piped natural gas.