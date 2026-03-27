East Africa Under Siege: Landslides and Floods Devastate Region

In recent days, landslides prompted by intense rainfall have resulted in the deaths of at least 20 individuals in southern Tanzania, according to local authorities.

The deadly combination of rains and winds led to the collapse of homes early on Wednesday in the Mbeya region, Rungwe district administrator Jaffar Haniu reported. Among the deceased is a young child, aged a year-and-a-half.

As the East African region faces escalating casualties due to adverse weather, predictions indicate more rainfall, sparking concerns over emergency readiness and the vulnerabilities of communities in flood-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)