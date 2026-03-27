Massive Hydroponic Weed Bust at Goa Airport

In a significant drug bust, Goa Customs apprehended five passengers carrying 23.8 kg of hydroponic weed at Manohar International Airport.

The contraband, valued at over Rs 8 crore, was hidden in food packets within the passengers' checked luggage. They arrived on flights from Bangkok and Abu Dhabi via Muscat.

The Air Intelligence Unit made the arrest under the NDPS Act, 1985, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)