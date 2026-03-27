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Massive Hydroponic Weed Bust at Goa Airport

Goa Customs officials have arrested five passengers with 23.8 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at over Rs 8 crore, at Manohar International Airport. The passengers were intercepted from Bangkok and Abu Dhabi flights. The contraband was concealed in food packets, and a probe is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:51 IST
Massive Hydroponic Weed Bust at Goa Airport
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In a significant drug bust, Goa Customs apprehended five passengers carrying 23.8 kg of hydroponic weed at Manohar International Airport.

The contraband, valued at over Rs 8 crore, was hidden in food packets within the passengers' checked luggage. They arrived on flights from Bangkok and Abu Dhabi via Muscat.

The Air Intelligence Unit made the arrest under the NDPS Act, 1985, and a detailed investigation is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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