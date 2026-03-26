Missile Interception Tragedy in Abu Dhabi: Lives Lost and Injuries Sustained

An unfortunate incident in Abu Dhabi resulted in the deaths of two individuals and three injuries after missile debris fell on a street. Among the deceased were Indian and Pakistani nationals, while the injured included an Indian, as confirmed by the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The latest incident marks the escalating missile and drone threats from Iran. The UAE's Ministry of Defence reported the successful interception of missiles but noted the tragic outcome of the debris fall.

Since the start of these attacks, the UAE air defences have tackled numerous missile threats. The Ministry stressed its continued resolve in protecting the nation's security and sovereignty amidst these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)