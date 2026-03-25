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Haryana Amplifies Anti-Narcotics Strategy with Technological Advancements

The Haryana government is enhancing its anti-narcotics strategy through a technology-driven approach. The state's narco coordination centre plans to shift its headquarters, increase enforcement and inter-state coordination, and improve financial disruption of drug networks. Efforts also include stricter control on prescription drugs and development of software for monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:35 IST
Haryana Amplifies Anti-Narcotics Strategy with Technological Advancements
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to strengthen its anti-narcotics efforts, Haryana has unveiled a comprehensive, technology-driven roadmap to combat drug-related issues. The state-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting's key outcomes include proposals for the relocation of the Narcotics Control Bureau's headquarters, enhancing inter-state coordination, and stepping up financial disruption actions against drug networks.

Chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the meeting highlighted significant advancements in enforcement, with FIRs in drug cases and arrests both seeing substantial increases. Additionally, initiatives to halt social security benefits for repeat offenders and increase surveillance on prescription drug sales through CCTVs have been put into motion.

Infrastructural and procedural improvements, such as the establishment of a dedicated police station and upgrading forensic capabilities, further signify Haryana's commitment to curbing drug abuse. District-level roadmaps aim for a comprehensive implementation by March, with alignment to Union Home Ministry directives ensuring a robust tackling of the menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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