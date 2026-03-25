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Unraveling the Narcotics Web: Cross-Border Smuggling Exposed

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against nationals from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India, unveiling a money-laundering scheme linked to the 2019 heroin smuggling case at the Attari-Wagah border. Conspirators used creative methods to smuggle and launder money, leading to significant asset seizures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:34 IST
Unraveling the Narcotics Web: Cross-Border Smuggling Exposed
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  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged nationals from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India in a money laundering probe related to drug smuggling at the Attari-Wagah international border. The ED's investigation revealed 890 kg of heroin and narcotics smuggled in 2019 within seemingly benign rock salt bags.

The prosecution, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Mohali, names 18 accused individuals. The drugs, shipped by Pakistani and Afghani nationals using concealed identifiers, were allegedly imported for distribution to narcotics dealers inside India via the hawala route.

Indian suspects involved in this ring reportedly manipulated cash flow through banks to disguise illicit funds, with assets worth Rs 3.61 crore already seized. The case highlights the complex international and domestic networks engaged in narcotics trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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