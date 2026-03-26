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Sikkim's Commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047: A Developmental Push

Governor Om Prakash Mathur assures Sikkim's contribution to India's Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, highlighting the state's progress towards sustainable development and tourism. Emphasizing farmer empowerment, healthcare, and organic farming, the legislative session also saw budget approvals, legislative amendments, and infrastructure renaming efforts for Pakyong Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:49 IST
Sikkim's Commitment to Viksit Bharat 2047: A Developmental Push
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Governor Om Prakash Mathur has expressed unwavering confidence in Sikkim's ability to contribute significantly to the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative spearheaded by the central government. At a legislative assembly session, he emphasized the state's commitment to sustainable development goals.

Sikkim is preparing itself as a major tourist attraction while focusing on an inclusive growth model that involves empowering farmers and promoting organic farming. The introduction of the 'Bharat Battlefield Darshan' aims at boosting tourism, while health infrastructure is being expanded to ensure quality care for all residents.

The assembly approved several legislative measures, including an interim budget, while adopting a resolution to rename Pakyong Airport. Moreover, the session saw the withdrawal of the Scholars University of Skills and Innovation Bill, alongside discussions on financial strategies, marking an eventful session for Sikkim's legislative body.

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