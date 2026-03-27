PharmaMed 2026 Opens in Delhi, Focuses on Healthcare Equity and Innovation for Viksit Bharat

The 9th edition of PharmaMed 2026, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, commenced in the national capital with a strong focus on healthcare equity, innovation, and self-reliance.

Centered around the theme “Healthcare Equity: Reaching Every Citizen of Viksit Bharat,” the inaugural session brought together senior policymakers, global regulators, industry leaders, and experts, setting the stage for discussions on transforming India’s pharmaceutical ecosystem.

Pharma Sector Key to Affordable Healthcare

Dr. Vinod K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, highlighted the central role of the pharmaceutical sector in reducing healthcare costs:

“Medicines account for a significant share of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, making the pharmaceutical industry central to equity and financial protection.”

He emphasised that India’s strengths in talent, scale, and scientific capability, if aligned with strong Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI), can position the country as a global leader in pharmaceuticals.

Citing flagship initiatives, he noted that Ayushman Bharat is transforming 1.8 lakh health centres, providing 105–172 essential medicines free at primary levels, a major step toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Policy Push for Innovation and Self-Reliance

Shri Satyaprakash T. L., Joint Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, outlined key policy priorities:

Establishment of 1,000 clinical trial sites to boost efficiency and reduce costs

Focus on building biological ecosystems and accelerating research-to-market timelines

Reducing dependence on imported bulk drugs through indigenous enzymatic engineering

Leveraging India’s vast talent pool of 8,000+ STEM institutions and 300,000 researchers

He captured the sector’s transformation with the remark:

“From complexity to code: biology is the new technology.”

Industry Calls for Value-Driven Growth

From the industry perspective, Shri Abhay Kumar Srivastava, Senior President (Global Operations), Mankind Pharma, stressed the need to transition from volume-driven to value-driven growth, while maintaining affordability.

He highlighted:

Importance of backward integration for supply chain resilience

Need for stakeholder collaboration to navigate global uncertainties

Strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities

Global Collaboration and Quality Standards

Shri Gregory Smith, Country Director, US FDA (India Office), underscored India’s global importance:

India hosts over 600 FDA-registered manufacturing facilities

Plays a critical role in global pharmaceutical supply chains

He stressed the need to:

Strengthen quality systems and regulatory alignment

Enhance quality management maturity to ensure global patient safety

Regulatory Focus on Sustainability and Innovation

Dr. A. Visala, Joint Drug Controller, CDSCO, highlighted India’s emergence as a hub for:

Sustainable pharmaceutical innovation

Advancements in cell and gene therapies

She emphasised:

Reducing dependence on imported Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs)

Investing in green chemistry and environmentally sustainable practices

Bridging Healthcare Gaps Through Collaboration

Earlier, Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI, stressed that achieving Viksit Bharat requires:

Accessible and affordable healthcare for all

Collective action from government, industry, and society

Key Themes of the Conference

The inaugural session focused on critical areas shaping the future of India’s pharma sector:

Healthcare affordability and equity

Supply chain resilience and self-reliance in APIs and KSMs

Innovation and RDI ecosystem development

Public-private partnerships

Driving the Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047

The Department of Pharmaceuticals continues to play a pivotal role in:

Promoting innovation and indigenous manufacturing

Supporting medtech and pharma sectors

Strengthening industry-academia collaborations

PharmaMed 2026 reflects India’s ambition to evolve from a global supplier of generic medicines to a leader in innovation-driven, high-value pharmaceuticals, aligned with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.