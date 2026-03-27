Violence Erupts in Maner: Clash Leaves Three Injured

On Thursday evening, a violent altercation erupted between two groups of villagers in the Maner area near Patna, Bihar, leaving three individuals injured.

According to Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, the conflict began over a minor disagreement between two boys and quickly escalated into a larger conflict involving stones, bricks, and eventual gunfire.

Police have arrested 21 people, including five women, and detained four boys for questioning. Authorities recovered two country-made pistols and live cartridges at the scene as investigations continue to determine the cause of the clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)