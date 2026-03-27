Violence Erupts in Maner: Clash Leaves Three Injured
A violent clash in Maner, near Patna, resulted in three injuries as two village groups fought. Police arrested 21 individuals, including five women, and detained four boys following the incident. Stones, bricks, and gunfire were reported, with two pistols and cartridges found at the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday evening, a violent altercation erupted between two groups of villagers in the Maner area near Patna, Bihar, leaving three individuals injured.
According to Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh, the conflict began over a minor disagreement between two boys and quickly escalated into a larger conflict involving stones, bricks, and eventual gunfire.
Police have arrested 21 people, including five women, and detained four boys for questioning. Authorities recovered two country-made pistols and live cartridges at the scene as investigations continue to determine the cause of the clash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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