Gang War Heats Up: Key Arrests in Tillu Tajpuriya Case
Two sharpshooters from the Tillu Tajpuria gang have been arrested following an encounter with police in Delhi's Rohini. The arrest follows a series of gang-related incidents, including a murder linked to gang rivalry. The police operation continues as further suspects are identified and pursued.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:13 IST
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In a dramatic turn of events, two sharpshooters from the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang were apprehended after an intense encounter with police in outer Delhi's Rohini.
As part of an ongoing Crime Branch operation, the accused opened fire when stopped, prompting immediate retaliatory action from the police. Both suspects, identified as Kunal and a juvenile, were injured in the leg and subsequently arrested.
This development follows the murder of Ravi Bhardwaj, linked to deep-seated gang rivalry. Police continue their crackdown, tracing further suspects as the investigation unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)