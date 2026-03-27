Gang War Heats Up: Key Arrests in Tillu Tajpuriya Case

In a dramatic turn of events, two sharpshooters from the notorious Tillu Tajpuria gang were apprehended after an intense encounter with police in outer Delhi's Rohini.

As part of an ongoing Crime Branch operation, the accused opened fire when stopped, prompting immediate retaliatory action from the police. Both suspects, identified as Kunal and a juvenile, were injured in the leg and subsequently arrested.

This development follows the murder of Ravi Bhardwaj, linked to deep-seated gang rivalry. Police continue their crackdown, tracing further suspects as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)