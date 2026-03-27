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Jammu and Kashmir Leadership Urges Public Calm Amidst Supply Concerns

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary of Jammu and Kashmir urged the public not to panic or hoard essential items, assuring that there's no shortage of fuel or cooking gas. Choudhary emphasized the role of responsible journalism and asked people not to spread unverified information on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:13 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Leadership Urges Public Calm Amidst Supply Concerns
Surinder Kumar Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary reassured residents on Friday that there is no need to panic over the supply of essential commodities, emphasizing that the government is vigilantly monitoring fuel and gas supplies. Choudhary warned against the spread of misinformation, which has led to unnecessary panic buying.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that although global developments might impact India, such as causing inflation, the current scenario does not justify hoarding. He cautioned that spreading rumors only exacerbates the situation by creating chaos, with fights occurring at petrol pumps due to misinformation-driven panic.

Choudhary urged media organizations to uphold high professional standards, criticizing those spreading unverified information that damages reputations. The Deputy Chief Minister called for responsible journalism, stating the need for accurate reporting to prevent misinformation and defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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