Clashes in Jangipur: Security Forces Restore Order

On Friday, the Murshidabad district of West Bengal witnessed significant turmoil as two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Jangipur, police reported.

Following an initial altercation, the confrontation escalated, resulting in stone-throwing and property vandalism. Authorities quickly deployed a substantial security presence to reestablish order.

Officials stated the situation is under control, with ongoing patrols and tightened security promising strict repercussions for those instigating violence. Residents are urged to remain calm as stability returns.

(With inputs from agencies.)