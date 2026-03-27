Clashes in Jangipur: Security Forces Restore Order
In Jangipur, West Bengal's Murshidabad district, clashes erupted during a Ram Navami procession, escalating into stone-pelting and vandalism. Security forces have restored order with increased vigilance, and authorities urge calm. They promise strict action against violence, ensuring peace prevails.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Murshidabad district of West Bengal witnessed significant turmoil as two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession in Jangipur, police reported.
Following an initial altercation, the confrontation escalated, resulting in stone-throwing and property vandalism. Authorities quickly deployed a substantial security presence to reestablish order.
Officials stated the situation is under control, with ongoing patrols and tightened security promising strict repercussions for those instigating violence. Residents are urged to remain calm as stability returns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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