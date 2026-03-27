Cyber Fraud Alert: Fake Police Website Exploits Online Gamblers

A website impersonating the city police department has been used to scam people through online gambling, officials disclosed on Friday. The discovery was made during a routine monitoring operation by the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) police station.

Investigations revealed that the fake website, created by unidentified individuals, capitalized on the police's identity to gain users' trust, luring unsuspecting individuals into online betting and gaming schemes. Victims, drawn by the prospect of substantial financial returns, were persuaded to deposit money, only to have their funds siphoned off.

The police suspect that the culprits used the department's name to lend authenticity to the site and are working to identify those responsible for this fraudulent operation. Authorities have warned the public to exercise caution and rely solely on verified official websites, especially those promising quick financial rewards.