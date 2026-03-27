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Metro Act Revamp: Stricter Penalties for Offences

The Centre has proposed amendments to the Metro Railways Act through the Jan Vishwas Bill, 2026, increasing penalties and updating definitions. Key changes include higher fines for misconduct and explicit definitions for demonstrations and ticketing. The proposed changes aim to replace criminal punishments with financial penalties and modernize the Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:34 IST
Metro Act Revamp: Stricter Penalties for Offences
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has tabled significant changes to the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002, as part of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026. On Friday, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha. If passed, the amendments will significantly raise penalties for various offenses within the Metro system, such as drunkenness and unauthorized demonstrations.

Currently, offenders face fines ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500; under the new regulations, penalties could soar up to Rs 10,000. This includes a proposed change where the act of writing or pasting in compartments may result in a penalty of up to Rs 10,000, replacing possible imprisonment.

Additionally, the bill seeks to introduce updated statutory references and definitions for terms like 'demonstration' and 'ticket.' The overarching goal is to shift from criminal punishments to monetary fines and modernize the regulatory framework governing Metro services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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