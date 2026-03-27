Oaktree's Strategic Move: Full Redemptions and a Dividend Reset

In an industry deviation, Oaktree Capital Management's private credit fund has chosen to fully comply with 8.5% of redemption requests in the first quarter, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing. This decision underscores a commitment to maintaining investor trust amidst recent scrutiny in the private credit sector.

While several asset managers have imposed a 5% redemption cap due to an uptick in withdrawal requests tied to concerns over lending practices, valuations, and transparency, Oaktree stands out by meeting 100% of investor redemptions. This approach is likened to similar actions by Blackstone, aiming to alleviate shareholder anxieties.

In addition, Oaktree announced a monthly dividend reset from 18 to 16 cents per share to reflect the current earnings environment marked by lower rates and tighter credit spreads. Despite a strategic recalibration, the fund maintains robust liquidity, allowing it to navigate market adjustments while remaining confident in its long-term outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)