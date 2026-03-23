Nepal Eases Trekking Permit Policy for Solo Adventurers
Nepal's new policy allows individual foreigners to obtain trekking permits for restricted areas, overcoming previous group-only constraints. This update, driven by industry feedback, aims to simplify the permit process via an online system. Solo trekkers must arrange guides through registered agencies for safety and supervision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:25 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal has recently revised its trekking permit policy, giving individual foreign tourists the capacity to acquire permits for previously restricted areas.
This decision comes after grievances from Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal (TAAN) and others, highlighting inconveniences for foreigners who needed partners for permits.
The Department of Immigration has now streamlined the process with an online application system, emphasizing safety by requiring registered agency coordination and guide accompaniment.
(With inputs from agencies.)