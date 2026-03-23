Nepal Eases Trekking Permit Policy for Solo Adventurers

Nepal has recently revised its trekking permit policy, giving individual foreign tourists the capacity to acquire permits for previously restricted areas.

This decision comes after grievances from Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal (TAAN) and others, highlighting inconveniences for foreigners who needed partners for permits.

The Department of Immigration has now streamlined the process with an online application system, emphasizing safety by requiring registered agency coordination and guide accompaniment.

(With inputs from agencies.)