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U.S. Judge Halt Nexstar-Tegna Merger Amid Antitrust Concerns

A U.S. judge temporarily blocked Nexstar's acquisition of Tegna, suggesting it likely violates antitrust laws. The decision follows DirecTV's lawsuit arguing the merger would raise consumer costs and hurt local news. The deal creates the largest U.S. broadcast group, raising competition and price concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:42 IST
U.S. Judge Halt Nexstar-Tegna Merger Amid Antitrust Concerns
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A U.S. judge has temporarily halted Nexstar's $3.54 billion acquisition of Tegna, citing potential antitrust violations.

The injunction came after DirecTV filed a lawsuit, arguing that the merger would increase consumer costs and reduce local competition. Eight states also joined efforts to block the deal.

The judge's order demands Tegna operate independently pending further review and emphasizes concerns over Nexstar's increased market power.

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