Unveiling the Truth: Identifying the Disappeared

Mexican authorities announced on Friday that they have potentially located more than 40,000 individuals previously listed as disappeared. This was achieved through cross-referencing databases such as tax records and marriage registries, indicating that these people might be alive and traceable.

The review uncovered that 40,308 entries showed activity in official records, suggesting potential whereabouts. So far, authorities have confirmed 5,269 identities, reclassifying their cases as "found." However, the country's missing persons registry, hampered by poor record management and drug violence, still reflects over 130,000 missing individuals.

Government officials emphasized that despite these findings, no records will be removed, only reclassified upon confirmation. New legal reforms now mandate comprehensive entries to avoid errors, while local prosecutors are pushed to investigate all disappearance cases, marking a significant procedural shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)