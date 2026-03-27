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Tamil Nadu's Strategic Police Shuffle Ahead of Elections

The Tamil Nadu government has reassigned four IPS officials from Chennai to various districts following the Election Commission's directive. The reassignments include Superintendent of Police CB-CID G Jawahar to Kancheepuram, Enforcement SP K Prabakar to Perambalur, Q Branch CID SP E Sundaravathanam to Thanjavur, and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption SP A Myilvaganan to Tenkasi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:23 IST
Tamil Nadu's Strategic Police Shuffle Ahead of Elections
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The Tamil Nadu administration has made notable personnel shifts within the police force as elections approach, following directives from the Election Commission. Among the changes, G Jawahar, Superintendent of Police CB-CID Chennai, takes charge in Kancheepuram.

Additionally, K Prabakar of the Enforcement Division has been relocated to Perambalur, while E Sundaravathanam of the Q Branch CID assumes his new role in Thanjavur. These measures are reportedly orchestrated to ensure impartial election proceedings in the state.

Completing the reshuffle, A Myilvaganan from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption southern range will now serve as the SP in Tenkasi district. The government's tactical moves highlight its commitment to maintaining order and transparency during the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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