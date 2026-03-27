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Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion

The Trinamool Congress is questioning the lack of action on an opposition's motion to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging a possible understanding between the government and the Election Commission. The notice accuses Kumar of bias and demands accountability from the Parliamentary authorities, highlighting broader political grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:05 IST
Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion
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In a recent political stir, the Trinamool Congress has raised concerns over the apparent inertia surrounding an opposition notice seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The party has criticized the lack of response as indicative of a covert understanding between the government and the Election Commission.

The opposition, comprising 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs, submitted accusations against Kumar, alleging his undue influence by the executive and highlighting issues like disenfranchisement and biased conduct. Despite the notice being lodged in March, no movement has been observed from Parliamentary secretariats.

Trinamool's senior leaders have voiced frustration over Parliament's operations, stressing a lack of genuine dialogue and transparency, which they say undermines democracy. The motion underscores seven charges, including compromised independence, partisan behavior, and alignment with ruling party agendas, challenging Kumar's legitimacy and seeking his ouster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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