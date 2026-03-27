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DNA Decides: Court Orders Test to Unravel Parentage Dispute

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a DNA test to establish the biological parentage of a minor girl, overturning a family court's maintenance order. The case involves complex familial disputes, raising issues over the child's paternity and the legal implications of maintenance allocation without biological certainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:26 IST
DNA Decides: Court Orders Test to Unravel Parentage Dispute
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court has taken a pivotal step by ordering a DNA test to determine the biological parentage of a minor girl, challenging a family court's earlier decision which mandated maintenance payment by the supposed father.

Justice Madan Pal Singh, on March 17, supported the appeal by Jawahir Lal Jaiswal, who argued against a 2025 family court ruling in Sonbhadra that ordered him to pay maintenance despite claims of uncertain paternity.

The court noted discrepancies in birth and medical certificates, underpinning the need for a DNA test to clarify the truth and settle ongoing legal disputes impacting both the alleged father and daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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