Elon Musk's Unusual Involvement in High-Level Political Discussions

In an unexpected turn of events, billionaire Elon Musk participated in a high-level discussion between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The New York Times reported Musk's inclusion in a phone call concerning the war with Iran.

This interaction, confirmed by two US officials, marks the first dialogue between Modi and Trump since military actions involving Israel, the US, and Iran began. Musk's presence on the call has raised eyebrows due to the private citizen's unusual involvement during a wartime crisis at such a high political level.

The report suggests that Musk's return signals an improved rapport with Trump following their separation last year. Despite this notable participation, details about Musk's role in the conversation or whether he actively contributed remain undisclosed.