Tragedy in Punjabi Bagh: Sub-Inspector Charged with Negligence

A Delhi Police sub-inspector, identified as Lucky, was taken into custody following a fatal incident involving a road construction worker in west Delhi. The SUV, allegedly operated by him, struck 45-year-old labourer Dharamwati, who later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

The tragic event occurred on Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg in the Punjabi Bagh area, where roadworks were ongoing. According to officials, a call about the accident prompted a swift response from the local police, leading to the alleged driver's arrest.

An FIR was filed citing rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have seized the vehicle in question as they work to piece together the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)