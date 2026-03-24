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Tragedy in Punjabi Bagh: Sub-Inspector Charged with Negligence

A Delhi Police sub-inspector was arrested after allegedly running over a woman at a road construction site. Identified as Lucky from Ranjit Nagar police station, he hit 45-year-old labourer Dharamwati on Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg. The woman died in the hospital. An FIR has been filed as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:37 IST
Tragedy in Punjabi Bagh: Sub-Inspector Charged with Negligence
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A Delhi Police sub-inspector, identified as Lucky, was taken into custody following a fatal incident involving a road construction worker in west Delhi. The SUV, allegedly operated by him, struck 45-year-old labourer Dharamwati, who later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

The tragic event occurred on Vashisht Kumar Gulla Marg in the Punjabi Bagh area, where roadworks were ongoing. According to officials, a call about the accident prompted a swift response from the local police, leading to the alleged driver's arrest.

An FIR was filed citing rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities have seized the vehicle in question as they work to piece together the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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