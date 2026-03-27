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Punctuality Protest: BJP Workers Take Stand Against Delayed Government Event

BJP workers protested in Kannauj over alleged mismanagement at a government event, following UP minister Asim Arun's letter expressing dissatisfaction with the delay. The protest briefly blocked traffic as attendees awaited the event's delayed start, citing discrepancies in scheduling and discipline among officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:17 IST
Punctuality Protest: BJP Workers Take Stand Against Delayed Government Event
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BJP workers staged a protest in Kannauj on Friday, voicing their discontent over alleged mismanagement at a government event, following a scathing letter from Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun criticizing delays and disorganization.

In his correspondence to District Magistrate Ashutosh Mohan Agnihotri, Arun, expressing 'deep regret,' recounted his experience at the Roma Memorial program meant to celebrate the government's nine-year tenure. Scheduled as the chief guest, Arun arrived punctually at 5.30 pm, only to wait in vain as officials, including the main organizer SDM Sadar Vaishali, arrived much later.

Arun emphasized the necessity for discipline among public servants, drawing inspiration from leaders known for punctuality. In response, BJP supporters took to the streets, briefly causing a roadblock. Law enforcement, including the circle officer, addressed the protests, eventually restoring normal traffic flow.

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