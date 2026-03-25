Rob Key Responds to Livingstone's Claims of English Cricket Mismanagement

England's cricket team is embroiled in controversy after all-rounder Liam Livingstone openly criticized the team management. Accusing them of neglecting sidelined players, Livingstone targeted managing director Rob Key and head coach Brendon McCullum. The claims arose following his absence in international cricket after last season's disappointing ICC Champions Trophy campaign.

Livingstone alleged poor communication, referencing an incident where Key seemed to prioritize other matters over engaging with him. Key, addressing the allegations, told Sky Sports that disagreements are inevitable, especially following setbacks like the team's 1-4 Ashes defeat to Australia. He emphasized his belief in Livingstone's potential for England's selection.

The cricket star is primed for his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Despite a dip in form over the past three seasons, Livingston's domestic performances have rekindled interest. His achievements in 'The Hundred' and Vitality Blast last year helped reposition him as a key figure ahead of the forthcoming T20 World Cup in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)