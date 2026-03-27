Production Pause at Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Plant

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd revealed on Friday that its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, is experiencing a temporary halt in production at the Solihull manufacturing plant in the UK.

This pause affects certain vehicle lines due to a parts supply constraint from a specific supplier, according to a regulatory filing by Tata Motors.

Efforts are underway to address the situation swiftly, ensuring minimal disruption to operations or customer deliveries. The company anticipates no major effects on its overall business performance or financial standing, reiterating its confidence in resolving the issue promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)