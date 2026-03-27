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Production Pause at Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Plant

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd announced that Jaguar Land Rover is temporarily halting production on specific lines at its Solihull facility due to a parts supply issue. The company is working to quickly resolve the problem, expecting no significant impact on overall operations or financial health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:54 IST
Production Pause at Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Plant
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd revealed on Friday that its British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, is experiencing a temporary halt in production at the Solihull manufacturing plant in the UK.

This pause affects certain vehicle lines due to a parts supply constraint from a specific supplier, according to a regulatory filing by Tata Motors.

Efforts are underway to address the situation swiftly, ensuring minimal disruption to operations or customer deliveries. The company anticipates no major effects on its overall business performance or financial standing, reiterating its confidence in resolving the issue promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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