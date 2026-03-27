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India's Defence Boost: Strategic Military Acquisitions Approved

The Indian Defence Ministry has approved significant procurement of military hardware, including S-400 missiles and medium transport aircraft, to enhance strategic airlift and counter-strike capabilities. The acquisition is aimed at bolstering the operational readiness and longevity of current air force assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:00 IST
India's Defence Boost: Strategic Military Acquisitions Approved
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The Indian Defence Ministry, under the leadership of Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved a substantial procurement of military hardware valued at Rs 2.38 crore. This includes the substantial S-400 missile systems and medium transport aircraft.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared these proposals to enhance the Indian Air Force's strategic and tactical operational capabilities by replacing outdated transport fleet components like AN32 and IL76.

The induction of the S-400 system is strategically aimed at countering long-range airborne threats, while upgrades to the Su-30 fleet will increase aircraft longevity. These developments are pivotal for boosting India's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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