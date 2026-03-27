India's Defence Boost: Strategic Military Acquisitions Approved

The Indian Defence Ministry, under the leadership of Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved a substantial procurement of military hardware valued at Rs 2.38 crore. This includes the substantial S-400 missile systems and medium transport aircraft.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared these proposals to enhance the Indian Air Force's strategic and tactical operational capabilities by replacing outdated transport fleet components like AN32 and IL76.

The induction of the S-400 system is strategically aimed at countering long-range airborne threats, while upgrades to the Su-30 fleet will increase aircraft longevity. These developments are pivotal for boosting India's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)