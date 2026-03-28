Earth Hour 2026: WWF India, MoEFCC Mark 20 Years of Global Climate Movement

Marking 20 years of Earth Hour, WWF India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), organised a series of awareness and outreach activities across the country, with a strong call for citizens to “Give an Hour for Earth.”

The flagship programme was held in Gwalior, where students, environmental trainees, and institutions came together to promote sustainable living and climate action under WWF-India’s Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building & Livelihood Programme (EIACP).

Youth at the Centre of Climate Action

The event saw participation from trainees of the Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP), particularly those undergoing training as Nature Conservator cum Eco-Tourism Guides, representing more than 15 States and Union Territories.

Senior officials, including Ms. Nameeta Prasad, Joint Secretary, MoEFCC, and Ms. Lipika Roy, Joint Director, were present, underscoring the government’s emphasis on youth-driven environmental stewardship.

Dr. G. Areendran, Director – Tech for Conservation at WWF-India, highlighted the critical role of capacity building and youth engagement in tackling climate challenges, noting that informed and skilled youth can drive long-term sustainability efforts.

Awareness Campaigns Across Educational Institutions

Key awareness activities were conducted at:

The Scindia School, Gwalior, where exhibitions and campaigns engaged students on sustainable lifestyles

Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), Gwalior, involving academic participation and discussions on eco-tourism and conservation

The initiatives aimed to instil environmental responsibility among young citizens, encouraging them to adopt sustainable habits in daily life.

Nationwide Switch-Off Reinforces Message

A symbolic lights-off event from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM was observed across India, with participation from:

Educational institutions

Government buildings

Iconic monuments and heritage sites

The coordinated switch-off served as a reminder of the importance of energy conservation and collective climate action.

Mission LiFE Gains Momentum

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)—India’s global initiative promoting sustainable consumption and mindful living.

GSDP students across the country actively spread awareness on:

Reducing energy consumption

Adopting eco-friendly lifestyles

Promoting community-level environmental action

Beyond the Switch-Off: Expanding Impact

While Earth Hour began as a symbolic action, it has evolved into a broader movement encouraging tangible environmental efforts such as:

Clean-up drives

Tree plantation campaigns

Biodiversity walks

Cycling initiatives

Sustainability workshops

Officials noted that such activities are essential to translate awareness into real behavioural change.

Global Movement, Local Action

Launched in 2007, Earth Hour has grown into the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement, now observed in over 190 countries.

In India, the campaign has increasingly focused on community engagement and actionable sustainability, aligning with national climate goals and environmental policies.

A Collective Responsibility

The 20th anniversary of Earth Hour highlighted the growing urgency of climate action, with stakeholders emphasising that individual responsibility, combined with institutional support, is key to addressing environmental challenges.

As India continues to push for sustainable development, initiatives like Earth Hour serve as a reminder that small actions—when multiplied across millions—can drive meaningful change.