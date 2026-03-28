Protest Over Compensation Ends After Bihar Native's Tragic Death in Factory Fire

A factory fire in the Edayar industrial area sparked a protest demanding compensation after Bihar native Shathrukan Mukhiya, 42, tragically died in the blaze. Initially, Cee Jee Lubricants offered Rs 5 lakh, but following pressure from protesters and local leaders, the company agreed to Rs 15 lakh.

Efforts led by social activist Mahesh Kumar concluded when the company assured immediate payment of Rs 5 lakh, with the rest to follow. The protest at Edayar Junction ended in the early hours, leading to Mukhiya's cremation. Discussions involved the Additional District Magistrate and Deputy Superintendent of Police late into the night.

Preliminary investigations by the Factories and Boilers Department revealed safety negligence, noting a critical pressure test was neglected before the fire. As a result, the factory has been closed pending a detailed review. Local activists now call for stringent safety inspections across all factories in the Edayar area.

(With inputs from agencies.)