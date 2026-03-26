Municipal Engineer Suspended for Safety Lapses in Sewer Work

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has taken disciplinary action against a junior engineer following allegations of negligence in maintaining safety standards during sewer cleaning.

According to Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, who announced the suspension, the engineer failed to comply with the safety protocols mandated by the Prohibition of Manual Scavenging Act, 2013.

Sources suggest further action could be taken against other officials involved as part of the commissioner's zero-tolerance policy towards sanitation violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)