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Municipal Engineer Suspended for Safety Lapses in Sewer Work

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has suspended a junior engineer for negligence during sewer cleaning in Sector 10A. Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya ordered the suspension due to failure in enforcing safety measures as per the Prohibition of Manual Scavenging Act, 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 00:48 IST
Municipal Engineer Suspended for Safety Lapses in Sewer Work
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has taken disciplinary action against a junior engineer following allegations of negligence in maintaining safety standards during sewer cleaning.

According to Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, who announced the suspension, the engineer failed to comply with the safety protocols mandated by the Prohibition of Manual Scavenging Act, 2013.

Sources suggest further action could be taken against other officials involved as part of the commissioner's zero-tolerance policy towards sanitation violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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