NHAI Awards ₹130.65 Crore Project to Decongest Jaipur’s Key NH-48 Junction

In a major boost to urban mobility and highway efficiency in Rajasthan, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a ₹130.65 crore infrastructure project to upgrade the heavily congested Jaipur Bypass Junction on the Delhi–Jaipur–Ajmer Expressway (NH-48).

The project, awarded to M/s Maruti Infracreation Pvt. Ltd. under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, aims to transform one of Jaipur’s busiest traffic intersections into a grade-separated, signal-free corridor, significantly improving travel time, safety, and fuel efficiency.

Critical Junction Under Pressure

The existing 200-feet junction serves as a crucial urban and inter-city traffic node, connecting Delhi, Ajmer, and key residential and commercial hubs of Jaipur such as Mansarovar, Shyam Nagar, and Vaishali Nagar.

Due to high traffic density and rapid urbanisation in surrounding areas, the junction currently faces:

Severe traffic congestion during peak hours

Intermixing of high-speed highway traffic with local city movement

Frequent signal-based stoppages, leading to delays

Increased fuel consumption and vehicular emissions

Officials note that the junction handles thousands of vehicles daily, making it one of the most critical choke points on the NH-48 corridor.

Grade-Separated Solution to Eliminate Bottlenecks

To address these challenges, the project will introduce a comprehensive redesign featuring:

Two underpasses Delhi → Mansarovar Mansarovar → Delhi

Two flyovers Jaipur → Ajmer Ajmer → Delhi



These structures will segregate local and through traffic, eliminating the need for vehicles to stop at traffic signals and enabling uninterrupted movement across directions.

Expected Impact: Faster, Safer, Cleaner Travel

Once completed, the upgraded junction is expected to deliver multiple benefits:

Reduced travel time: Signal-free movement will cut waiting time significantly

Improved road safety: Minimised conflict points between different traffic streams

Lower fuel consumption: Reduced idling at signals will save fuel and costs

Environmental gains: Decrease in emissions due to smoother traffic flow

Enhanced commuter experience: Less congestion in surrounding residential areas

Urban planners highlight that grade separation is a proven solution in high-density corridors, particularly where national highways intersect with city roads.

Strengthening NH-48 Corridor

The Delhi–Jaipur–Ajmer stretch of NH-48 is part of one of India’s busiest economic corridors, facilitating movement of passengers, goods, and logistics between northern and western India.

The Jaipur junction upgrade is expected to:

Improve corridor efficiency

Support regional economic activity

Reduce logistics delays

Enhance connectivity within Jaipur city

Part of Broader Urban Mobility Push

The project aligns with NHAI’s broader strategy to modernise highway infrastructure through:

Signal-free corridors

Access-controlled highways

Urban decongestion projects

Integration of smart traffic management systems

Experts say such targeted interventions at urban highway intersections are crucial as Indian cities expand and traffic volumes surge.

A Step Towards Smarter Infrastructure

With construction set to begin following the Letter of Award, the project marks a key step in addressing Jaipur’s growing traffic challenges while improving national highway efficiency.

By combining engineering upgrades with strategic planning, the initiative is expected to serve as a model for similar congestion hotspots across India.