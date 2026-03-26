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Towards a Balanced Future: India's National Population Management Policy Proposal

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has called for a national population management policy to address India's growing population challenges. He stresses the need for education, family planning, and region-specific strategies to ensure sustainable development, while harnessing the demographic dividend to turn potential burdens into economic growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:54 IST
Towards a Balanced Future: India's National Population Management Policy Proposal
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In a significant move, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has urged the Indian government to devise a comprehensive national population management policy. This call to action, aimed at addressing the population pressures exceeding 1.4 billion, was made in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khandelwal highlighted the critical need for a policy grounded in education, voluntary family planning services, and region-specific strategies. He emphasized that rapid population growth is straining natural resources, infrastructure, and essential services, potentially obstructing India's path to becoming a developed nation.

The proposal underscores the importance of transforming the demographic dividend into an economic asset rather than a liability. Khandelwal insists that immediate policy intervention is essential for stabilizing the population, enhancing healthcare, education, and infrastructure, and promoting sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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