Towards a Balanced Future: India's National Population Management Policy Proposal
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has called for a national population management policy to address India's growing population challenges. He stresses the need for education, family planning, and region-specific strategies to ensure sustainable development, while harnessing the demographic dividend to turn potential burdens into economic growth opportunities.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has urged the Indian government to devise a comprehensive national population management policy. This call to action, aimed at addressing the population pressures exceeding 1.4 billion, was made in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Khandelwal highlighted the critical need for a policy grounded in education, voluntary family planning services, and region-specific strategies. He emphasized that rapid population growth is straining natural resources, infrastructure, and essential services, potentially obstructing India's path to becoming a developed nation.
The proposal underscores the importance of transforming the demographic dividend into an economic asset rather than a liability. Khandelwal insists that immediate policy intervention is essential for stabilizing the population, enhancing healthcare, education, and infrastructure, and promoting sustainable urban development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iran Conflict Threatens to Stagnate German Economic Growth
India's Economic Growth Faces New Challenges in 2027 Amid Energy Supply Disruptions
Siddaramaiah Defends Karnataka Budget Balancing Welfare and Economic Growth
MAGSCON 2026: Global Convergence for Sustainable Development
IMF Lowers Greece's Economic Growth Forecast Amid Iran Conflict Impact