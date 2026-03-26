Espionage Racket: UAPA Invoked Against 21 for Pakistan Links

In a significant development, police have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 21 individuals apprehended in connection with a Pakistan-linked espionage racket, officials disclosed on Thursday. The stringent UAPA transforms the case into a high-priority national security investigation, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastava.

The application of the UAPA imposes tougher conditions for bail, allowing investigators up to 180 days to file a chargesheet, without making the accused eligible for default bail. Ghaziabad police authorities stated this move might enable the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to manage the interstate probe.

Suspects, including a woman and six juveniles, are accused of transmitting sensitive data to a Pakistan-based handler via social media and other channels. Investigators suspect the racket was active across the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Efforts continue to trace financial transactions and communication methods to identify foreign handlers.