Tragic Bear Deaths Spark Investigation in Chhattisgarh

Authorities in Chhattisgarh are investigating the deaths of a female bear and her two cubs, which may have been caused by an illegally installed power line. The tragic incident took place in the Kendai forest range, Korba district, according to forest officials.

The 11 kV transmission line, allegedly installed by the Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Ltd (CSPTCL), appears to have been set up in violation of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980. Initial findings suggest that a local storm may have caused the cable to sag, placing it dangerously close to an electric pole.

Following the incident, which led to the deaths of the bears on-site, officials reported that actions will be taken against those responsible following further investigation. The Kendai Forest Range Officer has called for accountability from CSPTCL agents.